Cooler air is here ! Tons of sunshine and highs near 70. Another cool start to the weekend and wonderful afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. Some clouds and a milder start is expected Sunday with an approaching cold front. The chilliest air of the season follow. Highs in the lower to middle 60s and lows plummet to the upper 60s Election Day morning. We warm back to average by Thursday (mid 70s and low 50s)