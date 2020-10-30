DOCO voters will decide future of E-SPLOST

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County School leaders are asking the community to vote back in E-SPLOST.
They told us E-SPLOST 6 is expected to bring in around $90 million over a five-year period.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said loss of the money would heavily impact the school system’s finances. “If it’s not approved, then we’d have to look at other revenue sources to complete those projects, or we would have to delay, if not, cancel many of those planed upgrades that we have.”
Some of those projects include upgrading facilities, technology, and security projects.
The school system is still collecting monies from E-SPLOST 5.
E-SPLOST 6 is on the November 3rd ballot.
