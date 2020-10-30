DCP encourages wiping down Halloween candy combating COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County Police (DCP) are encouraging people to enjoy trick-or-treating, but do it with safety in mind.
First, only trick-or-treat in communities that you know well and only go to houses that are well-lit.
Also, avoid houses that have trash or debris in the yard.
They also want people to keep in mind that we are still in the middle of a pandemic.
“My concern is the social distancing practices. We want parents to make sure that they’re still practicing it as they go from home to home, that they’re wearing their mask. Also, one of the bigger things this year is parents need to take time to inspect the candy that the children are getting,” said Lt. Byron Hill.
Hill recommends wiping candy down with some kind of alcohol-based or disinfectant-based product before giving it to your child.
As always, keep your child’s costumes in mind.
Make sure costumes and masks are not too big or baggy.
Lt. Hill said the biggest law they see broken on Halloween is littering.
So they want you to throw away your trash properly and not throw it on the ground.
On Friday night, DCP officers gave out hundreds of pieces of Halloween candy.
It was part of their annual “Trunk or Treat” event.
It was held out at the Dougherty County Police Department.
They told us they hosted it Friday night so on Halloween day families can be together safely.
“We chose to do it because Saturday is Halloween. Most families want to spend time with their significant others while they trick or treat and we wanted to give some safety information out to them tonight (Friday) to make sure that those things are covered so they can enjoy Halloween tomorrow with their family.”
They handed out bags of candy and coloring books with safety tips.
Officers said around 75 trick-or-treaters came out.
It was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This is an annual event but the only Halloween event host by DCP.
