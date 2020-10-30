COVID case quarantines nearly 100 Miller Co. students

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County High School Principal Bo Adams sent letters to parents Thursday informing them of a COVID case that resulted in many students being sent home.
Adams said, “This message is being sent in an effort to maintain clear and transparent communication with our families and stakeholders. I want to inform you that there has been a confirmed case of COVID 19 within the high school.”
“Because of the confirmed case, 81 students have been required to quarantine, and will have to miss an extended amount of school. The faculty and staff of Miller County High School is committed to ensure the academic needs of all students are met and that this will not negatively impact these students.”
Adams said school personnel followed district guidelines precisely, and sought advice from our local Department of Health as well.
“Please rest assured that our school system is doing everything in our power to keep our students and families safe,” he said.
