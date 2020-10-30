Communities gather to pay respects to Sheriff Scott Worsely

MILLER CO., Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, communities across Southwest Georgia gathered in Miller County to pay their respects to Sheriff Scott Worsley.
He lost his battle to cancer earlier this week.
Scott Worsley is someone Chief Deputy Robert Grier said was the best leader he’s ever had the pleasure of working with.
“He was a good man. A man of integrity. A man that had impeccable character," said Craig Tully, Colquitt-Miller County Fire Chief.
He’s known Worsley all of his life and became better acquainted with him as leaders in law enforcement.
He said Worsley was a man of principles, who loved, and would do anything to help the people of Miller County.
“He’d rather try and help somebody than hurt somebody. I saw him many, many times help people that had come through the system that couldn’t get out and get started. I’ve seen him take money out of his pocket and give it to them," said Tully.
Worsley worked at Bainbridge Public Safety, he was the City of Colquitt Police Chief and was then sworn in as Sheriff of Miller County in 2017.
Chief Deputy Robert Grier didn’t want to go on camera but says Worsley will be sorely missed, and this is a big loss for Miller County.
He leaves behind his wife and son.
“He loved his job, he just loved helping people and he was truly, truly a great man," said Tully.
Worsley will be laid to rest at Colquitt City Cemetery.
Worsley was up for re-election this year.
The elections office says they are awaiting details on the next steps from the attorney general or the county attorney.
