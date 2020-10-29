VSU’s Blazin’ Brigade invites community to enjoy music and Halloween fun

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Valdosta State University (VSU) will provide a safe option for kids to enjoy trick-or-treating without the hassle.
And also enjoy some Halloween music.
The Blazin' Brigade is taking over Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
With COVID-19, many performances have been canceled for student musicians at VSU.
Duncan Ratliff is a junior and plays with the Blazin' Brigade. He tells us he’s happy they’re finally going to be able to perform.
“Some of us had a chance to perform for people but some of us haven’t. So we are all trying to really push the love of music in the community through this time of scare, scariness,” said Ratliff.
Blazerfest, a new event this year, is their chance to be able to do what they love and share music with the community.
But since it is Halloween, there is a twist.
Blazin' Brigade will play a variety of Disney favorites, including “This is Halloween” and “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
As well as other favorites, including Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”.
“There’s been a lot of universities that have had to shut down their fall classes and I think it’s super special at Valdosta State that we been able to stay open and asked the Blazer Brigade to give back to the community and create a fun family atmosphere is really special and heartwarming to see and I hope to see so many people out there,” said Brooklynne Mcgonagle, a Junior and drum major of the Blazin' Brigade.
She tells me the event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating, door prizes, and food trucks.
Safety protocols will also be in place. The audience can expect social distancing seating, marked with balloons.
All the candy given out will be packaged. Masks will also be mandatory.
The entrance is free, but this is a fundraiser event as well. The Blazin' Brigade will accept donations for support.
The musicians are excited and hope Blazerfest will become an annual event.
Doors open at 3 p.m.
