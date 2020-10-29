Valdosta Police Department shares tips for a safe Halloween

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This year, celebrating Halloween during a pandemic will feel very different.
“This is going to be an interesting year for trick-or-treating with the pandemic going on,” said Chief Leslie Manahan with Valdosta Police Department.
As Halloween creeps closer, Chief Manahan has some safety tips:
- Parents should stay close to their children, don’t let them runoff.
- Always hold on to your kids and know where they are.
- Go to houses where you know the people who live there.
- Make sure kids are wearing some type of reflective outfit, so vehicles can see them.
- Keep crowds smaller, especially due to COVID.
- Make sure to have hand sanitizer and wipes with you.
- Wear your masks.
If you have COVID symptoms, don’t go out trick or treat.
“Also the other part we are telling everybody, if you are participating as a resident, leave the lights on at your house. So those who are trick or treating just go to the houses where the lights are on. There could be a reason why the lights are off. It could be a COVID-infected house and people don’t want people up at their doors so that’s a key thing too,” said Manahan.
Chief Manahan recommends parents check all the candy before it’s eaten.
Make sure it is factory wrapped and do not accept backed good, especially due to COVID.
Police will have extra patrols out on Halloween, riding around and help slow traffic down for trick-or-treaters' safety.
Divers should stay vigilant on the road as well.
“The one thing I do like that our community and a lot of communities are doing, there’s a lot more festivals going on, Trunk and Treats and stuff like that where people can take their children to one location where it’s a controlled environment and allow them to get candy. Those are really great ideas if anyone wants to participate in those as well.”
