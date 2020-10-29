Valdosta police continues the hunt for wanted murder suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is still looking for a man wanted for felony murder.
Bernard Sanders, Jr. is wanted for the stabbing death of Artavious Allen, 30, that happened on Oct. 7 at DejaVu in Valdosta.
Allen was pronounced dead at the hospital after a stab wound to his upper torso.
Sanders is wanted for felony murder and aggressive assault warrants.
Police said they are continuing to follow up on every tip that is received concerning his location.
Sanders is considered armed and dangerous, and you’re urged to not approach him, and call law enforcement.
