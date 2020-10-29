Unseasonably cool and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zeta has moved away however the tail end continues with scattered showers across SGA. As a cold front slides east rain ends early evening then clearing and cooler overnight as lows drop into the low 50s.
We’ve got an extended cool dry period with mostly clear nights and sunny days. Temperatures drop below average with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through the weekend. Early week the next cold front brings a reinforcing shot of dry and even cooler air which drops highs into the 60s and lows into the upper 30s low 40s into midweek.
Temperatures slowly rebound as highs top the 70s and lows in the 50s.
