TPD names new chief of police

TPD names new chief of police
John Letteney, Apex, N.C. Police Chief (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 4:41 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new Thomasville chief of police has been named, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).

John W. Letteney will begin with the department in January 2021.

"He brings a great amount of experience and knowledge in community policing initiatives and 21st century policing, and we know he will be a great asset to continuing fostering positive relationships with our community,” TPD said in a Facebook announcement.

Letteney, currently a police chief in North Carolina, was one of three finalists for the job.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.