Safe and Sound: ‘Diagnosis to Victory,’ Part 4

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the month of October, Safe and Sound has been dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
The four-part series called “Diagnosis to Victory” details survivor Mona McCoy’s journey.
For Part 1, we focused on the initial diagnosis of breast cancer. Part 2 focused on McCoy’s treatment. Part 3 focused on the support from her family.
And the final part this week its all about McCoy losing her friend, Sonya Glover Acree to the disease, all while overcoming her own battle.
The two women were friends for almost two decades, navigating life together from being in the same sorority, and being pregnant with their daughters at the same time.
But they would’ve never imagined having to fight breast cancer together.
“Sonya received a stage four triple-negative breast cancer diagnosis,” McCoy said.
McCoy’s husband Michael talked about how supportive Sonya was for the entire family.
“She was going through her own battle and I’ll never forget, I was on my way to work one morning and she called and she was on her way to Emory in Atlanta for treatments for herself. She asked, ‘How are you holding up? How are you doing?’ and I thought that was so selfless,” he said.
Sonya fought breast cancer for 10 years and when McCoy was diagnosed, Sonya was right by her side.
While McCoy was going through chemotherapy in 2017, the duo attended “Cupcakes and Cocktails” that year rallying for awareness and encouraging others.
“That was our last time championing breast cancer together because she passed in 2018, shortly after I had finished with my treatments,” McCoy said.
It’s a moment McCoy said she will never forget.
On April 26, 2018, McCoy rung the bell at Phoebe marking her very last cancer treatment.
Sonya passed away within a month, in May.
“When you have an experience like this, it’s a trial, it’s a tribulation, it’s a life journey that’s really unexpected but you really should use it as an opportunity to figure out how when you move past it how to advocate for other people and support other people. Sonya did just that for me, she took her journey and helped me to be able to get to the next stage of my process. So my fried Vuletta, my friend Sonya and the team of physicians at Phoebe and all of the nursing staff were just absolutely awesome,” McCoy said.
As a way to give back, McCoy encourages any cancer patient on that journey to victory to check out two books, “No Such Thing As a Bad Day” and “Getting Well Again.”
“It helps you focus on the importance of visual imagery, positive thinking, and being able to use your mind to fight illness,” McCoy said.
