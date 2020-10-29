Reds legend auctioning off World Series rings

Cincinnati Reds' catcher Johnny Bench points to his parents after hitting his 313th home run as a catcher, July 12, 1980, in Cincinnati. The homer tied Bench with Yogi Berra for the major league record for home runs as a catcher. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) (Source: Ed Reinke)
By Jared Goffinet | October 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 1:30 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Reds legend and member of the Big Red Machine is auctioning off a pair of World Series Championship rings.

Hall of Famer catcher Johnny Bench has listed his 1975 and 1976 World Series rings on Hunt Auctions.

The ’75 Reds (108-54) bulldozed its way through the regular season en route to the World Series title.

Bench’s ’75 championship ring is estimated to go for between $75,000 and $150,000, according to Hunt Auctions. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the current bid is $69,044.

In ’76, the Reds made it back-to-back World Series titles by sweeping the New York Yankees.

Bench’s performance in the series earned him the World Series MVP.

His ’76 World Series ring is expected to go for the same price as the ’75 one.

The highest bid as of 10 a.m. Thursday for the ’76 ring is $59,004.

The auctions for Bench’s World Series rings end at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 13.

Both rings come with a letter of provenance from Bench, according to Hunt Auctions.

