Record-breaking voting surge continues in the Peach State

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers to vote during the state’s gold-standard three weeks of early in-person voting, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia continues to break records in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting.
Ballots cast as of noon on October 29, 2020:
- Total number of ballots cast: 3,484,708
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast on this date: 45,002
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 2,360,377
- Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 1,124,331
Ballots cast as of close of polls on November 2, 2016:
- Total number of ballots cast: 1,903,544
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 1,748,726
- Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 154,818
Percent increases*:
- Percentage increase in total turnout to date: 79.8%
- Percentage increase in total early, in-person turnout to date: 32.3%
- Percentage increase in absentee by mail ballots accepted to date: 616%
*Percentage increases compare close of polls data for the 17th day of early voting in 2020 and 2016.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.