PCOM South Georgia blends humanities and medical profession with new course

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - PCOM South Georgia’s new course blends humanities and the medical profession.
In the medical humanities course, students take classes like pottery, art, and music.
Improving the students' observation skills and developing more passion and empathy are just a few reasons why this course was brought to the school.
Course Director Leslie McIntosh said this program is also really timely because of what many students are facing due to the pandemic.
“At the same time, they’ve had to miss a lot of that human connection, so this has been a way to restore it. The idea is that, you know when you expose different people to different forms of art and expression, they become more conscientious and observant and more empathetic towards others," said McIntosh.
McIntosh said students have really warmed up to taking these courses, even though they may not be good in the art form.
Various professors across Southwest Georgia lead the courses.
