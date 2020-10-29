LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates take time to recognize the military “Heroes Among Us.”
Jimmy L. Gardner grew up in Albany and joined the U.S. Marines after graduating high school in 1974 at age 18. Shortly after, he headed overseas to fight in the Vietnam War.
Gardner said he saw some rough things while he was there, but coming back home didn’t solve his problems.
In fact, Gardner said his time in Vietnam made him feel alienated when he got back to the sates, including when trying to get a job.
“When they hear that you went to Vietnam then, of course, lots of jobs, they wouldn’t hire you,” Gardner explained. “They was afraid of you having post-traumatic stress, which we did.”
After he left the Marines, Gardner was able to get back on his feet.
He and his wife eventually started a church in Albany.
