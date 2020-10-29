Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph are expected early this morning mainly west of the Flint River. A line of showers and thunderstorms works from west to east early morning to afternoon with locally heavy downpours and a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. The primary threat will be Tropical Tornadoes which tend to be ef0-ef1(65mph-95mph winds) in strength and very short-lived. This is associated with Zeta and an approaching cold front.