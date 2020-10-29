Douglas to hold hearing on Moody flight plans

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas invites the general public, industry leaders, and aviation enthusiasts to log-on to the Moody AFB Comprehensive Airspace Initiative virtual public hearing.
The meeting is Thursday, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Moody Air Force Base is looking to expand its airspace for low altitude training for Moody aircrews. Douglas officials said the city needs public support to oppose the plan because it will significantly impact regional airports and economic development in Douglas, Coffee and surrounding counties.
“We support our military and the viability of Moody AFB,” Charles Davis, Douglas city manager, said. “But not at the expense of the accessibility of our airports, which are economic drivers for Douglas and surrounding communities. This expansion will affect our rural community’s economic development and quality of life. This is urgent and we will need our citizens to voice their opposition against Moody’s Airspace Initiative.”
At this virtual public hearing, there will be an opportunity for the public to comment on the environmental analysis and anticipated impacts of the Air Force plan.
A hard copy of the EIS (Economic Impact Statement) can be found at the Douglas County Library or the project website.
Comments should be submitted on the DRAFT through November 24, 2020, and can be submitted via email or by mail to: AFCEC/CZN, Attn: Moody AFB Comprehensive Airspace Initiative, 2261 Hughes Avenue, Suite 155, JBSA Lackland, TX 78236-9853
