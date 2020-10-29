Douglas entrepreneur opens store during pandemic

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - 2020 has been a difficult year for small business. But that didn’t stop one woman here in Douglas from pursuing her dreams as an entrepreneur.
“I was laid off from a job I was working at here locally on March 27. And I was like you know, if I can just get a job working with our local school system, I would be perfectly fine, satisfied, finances would probably carry us through that. But this just kinda came about probably in the matter of a couple of weeks," Ashley Harden said.
After being laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harden quickly decided to start on a new path.
She was able to find space at the Shoppes at Tip Top Mall in downtown Douglas. She opened House of Magnolia, a boutique specializing in athletic wear and supplements. The store has been successful in its first few months, however, Harden said opening during the pandemic wasn’t without its challenges.
“We opened this, the first day was May 20 of 2020. Opening during the pandemic was interesting, we had shipping issues that we had to deal with that we didn’t anticipate but I felt like everything to make the store happen kinda happened pretty easy," Harden said.
Harden wants to provide a more personal way for people to find athletic wear at places that aren’t large retailers, she even devotes her time to making sure her customers get the best products.
“There’s nothing in the store that I myself either haven’t tried, used, or researched to know that it works. That was very important to me cause I’ve done competitions for fitness and things like that in the past and I just wanna make sure that whatever you find in here that it’s tried and true," she said.
To learn more about House of Magnolia, check them out on Facebook.
