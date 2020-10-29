Coffee Trojans in search of first region win this Friday

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee Trojans are playing in a new region this football season.
Like they do every few years, at least it feels that way.
Despite the change, the Trojans have been a force this year, sitting at 5-2 as they head into their second week of region play.
The Trojans are averaging 33 points a game this season and giving up an average of 11 per game.
Against Camden County, Brandon High came up big for Coffee.
Recording a team-leading five solo tackles, seven assists, and two tackles for losses.
The Trojans hit their second road bump of the year when they faced Ware County last Friday.
The Gators shut out Coffee in the second half falling 24-14.
Head Coach Robby Pruitt said the team had every chance to win the game, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities.
He said they can’t afford those same mistakes this week.
Pruitt said, “They were all heartbroken. It was a hard-fought game, but I think they understand that we had a chance to win but we didn’t play well. We’ve got to learn from that, we’ve got to improve from that, we gotta get better, we got to learn from that loss and that’s the key. Sometimes you can learn more from a loss than you can from a win and hopefully, that’s what our players are going to do. I really like that we’ve got some experience in big games and know what it takes to get there and they’ll still pursue that trophy and pursue getting better in practice every week.”
The Trojans host region foe Wayne County Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.