Coffee Regional Medical Center sees positive feedback from community during pandemic
The staff Coffee Regional Medical Center have been encouraged by the community during the pandemic. (Source: WALB)
By Mike Adzima | October 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 6:19 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Like countless hospitals across the nation, Coffee Regional Medical Center has dealt with adversity this year due to the pandemic, however, the staff are determined to always look on the bright side.

The hospital has treated around 700 COVID-19 patients this year and had to make upgrades to their ICU in order to keep up. CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center Vicki Lewis says positive feedback from the community helps the staff stay strong.

Vicki Lewis, CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center, says feedback from patients and the community during the pandemic has been amazing. (Source: WALB)

“The community has been so generous with our caregivers. We’ve had many many gifts of food and just kindness. We were the hospital that was the recipient of a prayer vigil that the community did right in our own parking lot,” Lewis said.

Lewis said those uplifting messages from patients and the community has sustained the hospital through tough times.

