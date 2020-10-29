Coach of the Week: Ashley Henderson of the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

“I don’t think our guys ever doubted at all, I really don’t. I really think they thought they were going to find a way to win the ball game and that’s something we’ve been missing. Our guys, I think truly believe in themselves and their teammates. Our guys found a way and dug deep and made a couple more plays than the other team and that’s something we’ve been missing for the last couple of seasons. We are getting better every week, I think we know what we’re made of, we played a really tough non-region schedule. We’ve got one game next week and that’s the goal for the week to go 1-0, find a way to win that game, and go on to the next one," said Henderson.