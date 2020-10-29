Coach of the Week: Ashley Henderson of the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Ashley Henderson from Thomas County Central.
The Yellow Jackets took an early lead in their game against Westover, Friday night.
But the Patriots quickly responded, tieing the game at 6 apiece.
Two Yellow Jacket turnovers and several penalties put Central down 12-6 at the half.
Coach Henderson says their composure kept them in the game.
The Jackets played from behind until the fourth quarter.
Central changed their tempo and started running the ball more, giving them the edge and they walked away with a one-point victory, 26-25.
“I don’t think our guys ever doubted at all, I really don’t. I really think they thought they were going to find a way to win the ball game and that’s something we’ve been missing. Our guys, I think truly believe in themselves and their teammates. Our guys found a way and dug deep and made a couple more plays than the other team and that’s something we’ve been missing for the last couple of seasons. We are getting better every week, I think we know what we’re made of, we played a really tough non-region schedule. We’ve got one game next week and that’s the goal for the week to go 1-0, find a way to win that game, and go on to the next one," said Henderson.
Central has a big test at home next Friday, when they host the region rival Cairo Syrupmakers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.