Christmas decorations begin to fill Downtown Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Crews in Thomasville are busy putting up decorations for an exciting Christmas season.
Christy Owens with Main Street says it takes a few months to get decoration lights up, and ready to be turned on at the end of November.
Crews are hard at work in Downtown Thomasville, helping to bring sparkle and lights to children and adults' eyes this Christmas season.
Main Street and Special Events Manager Christy Owens said the process begins in September.
“We have to inventory all of our holiday decorations. Throw out what works, what doesn’t work. Our city of Thomasville electric department starts putting out the lights downtown and all the other decorations in October," said Owens.
Even though this year’s Victorian Christmas may look a bit different than past years, the twinkling lights are just as sure to bring people downtown, as they’ve looked forward to every year.
The Key Club at Thomas County Central High School lent a hand during “Hand on Thomas County Day” to install some of the lights on West Jackson Street.
“It just helps to generate the spirit, and get people outdoors and hopefully shopping and dining in our shops and restaurants," explained Owen.
Outside of the lights, Owens said they’re doing everything just to make sure to bring people to the area.
Adding in larger than life nutcrackers, lighting displays, and a 14-foot Christmas tree are just a few additions that will be placed around the area.
“It’s something that people look forward to, so we want it to be as beautiful and perfect as we can, so it’s important for us to put that on for the community every year," said Owens.
Owens says they have about over 1,000 strands of white lights and some lit circular spheres, so they put out about 2,000 lights in total.
And those lights are set to come on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
