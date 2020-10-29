3 arrested in 2 separate Lowndes Co. drug incidents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were arrested in two separate Lowndes County incidents that happened Wednesday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The first happened when the sheriff’s office’s special operations division and the FBI Gang Task Force did a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of B East Jane Street. The warrant was done after a complaint of “drug distribution and unemployment fraud being perpetrated by the residents,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.
Taurian Werts and Deontrey Crumpton were in the home and the sheriff’s office said drug sales were observed during its investigation.
Close to 1,000 grams of marijuana, around $15,000 in cash, two firearms, along with evidence of unemployment fraud, ID theft and a check forging operation, was all found in the search, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two men were charged with violations of the Georgia controlled substances act, firearm possession by convicted felons, and charges related to the Street Gang and Terrorism Act. The sheriff’s office said the incident has been presented to the United States Attorney’s Office as a Project Safe Neighborhood prosecution.
The second incident involved a man being arrested for trafficking in methamphetamines, as well as tampering with evidence and obstructing officers, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said Joseph Brennan Seago was a suspect in a drug delivery operation and was spotted near Moody Air Force Base.
A brief chase happened before the suspect was caught, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was found with five ounces of methamphetamine, along with drugs intended to be distributed.
The sheriff’s office said this case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
