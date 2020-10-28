Zeta’s impacts across SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm mid-upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances are slim but increase overnight into Thursday.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a strong Category 2 storm along the SE Louisiana coast this evening. Zeta is rapidly pushing inland and weakening. Impacts of heavy rain, strong winds and severe storms will continue in the storm’s path.
Across SGA tropical storm force winds 40-50 mph are possible especially for counties along the AL/GA line otherwise breezy with gusts to 30 mph early Thursday. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves in before sunrise and continues east through the afternoon. There’s a marginal risk for isolated strong-severe storms including a few tornadoes.
Behind Zeta a cold front ushers in drier and much cooler air which brings an extended calm and cool period through the weekend into next week.
