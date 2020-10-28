WALB participates in Howl-O-Ween Pet Food Drive

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB partnered with the Blackshear Veterinary Hospital in Cordele Wednesday to help feed pets in need.
The goal was to fill up the pickup truck with food for dogs and cats that can be distributed to animals at nearby shelters. Office Manager of Blackshear Veterinary Hospital Sherry Smith says after a successful collection last year, continuing to help means a lot.
“We’ve been doing it now for, this is our second year. We really enjoy doing it and helping our local shelter. You know our fur babies really need it,” Smith said.
Smith also wants people to know that donations are always welcome at Blackshear Veterinary Hospital to help furry friends in need throughout the year.
