VSU plans for more traditional face-to-face classes in spring semester

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) plans to have more traditional, face-to-face classes available next semester.
VSU’s Spring Semester 2021 registration opened this week.
Robert Smith, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, tells us the university has large spaces available they can make use of for classes.
He says in the fall when schedules were built before the pandemic, students were already registered for classes.
Since class times could not be altered, the university was not able to make better use of its largest spaces. It resulted in the wide usage of a hybrid model.
Now, they have the advantage of building these schedules before the registration period begins.
“Many of our students want exactly that. We have record enrollment on our campus this semester and our residence halls are full, our students really want to have classes where they are fully engaged with their faculty and that means more traditional face to face classes and we heard the students and we are providing exactly that in the Spring,” said Smith.
Smith says they’ll have hundreds of classes available in person.
Hybrid and fully online classes will also be available.
Social distancing protocols will be implemented in classrooms.
Smith says they’re expecting high enrollment next semester.
Spring semester is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 11.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.