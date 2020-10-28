Voices of COVID-19, Episode 8: Making the decision to cancel the Sunbelt Ag Expo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The eighth episode features Chip Blalock, the executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, which takes place every year in Moultrie. That is, until this year. While COVID-19 may have stopped them from hosting the massive event, it didn’t stop them from continuing many of their traditions. Hear from Blalock on how the decision was made and what’s been going on since they made the call to cancel the Expo amid the pandemic.
Listen to the eighth episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
