Voices of COVID-19, Episode 8: Making the decision to cancel the Sunbelt Ag Expo

The eighth episode features Chip Blalock, the executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, which takes place every year in Moultrie. That is, until this year. While COVID-19 may have stopped them from hosting the massive event, it didn’t stop them from continuing many of their traditions. Hear from Blalock on how the decision was made and what’s been going on since they made the call to cancel the Expo amid the pandemic.