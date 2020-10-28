Valdosta High represented at NJROTC academy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School’s (VHS) NJROTC is continuing its tradition of building leaders today for tomorrow’s future, the city school system said.
Last school year, the NJROTC was recognized as the most improved unit for Area 12 and successfully graduated seven cadets from the Area-12 NJROTC Leadership Academy held at Cairo High School in July.
The NJROTC Leadership Academy historically brings together the top 200 cadets from Area 12′s 60 high school programs serving Northern Florida and Georgia. However, this year, to ensure the proper health and safety of the trainees, smaller Leadership Academy clusters were organized across the area.
The NJROTC Leadership Academy held in Cairo, included 25 cadets from Lee County, Cairo, Coffee, and Valdosta high schools.
Navy and Marine Corps JROTC Naval Science Instructors from the four schools including Senior Chief Willis, Valdosta High School senior naval science instructor, directed the training, which covered leadership, drill, academics, and fitness. Students selected for the leadership academy demonstrated a passionate commitment, positive attitude, and academic excellence.
During the week-long training, students exhibited the outstanding qualities that are necessary to excel as student leaders at Valdosta High School.
“It is an honor to see my students learn and achieve," Williams said. "Their success is proof of their hard work, dedication and sacrifices. The VHS cadets are a source of pride for their family members, school administrators, teachers, and staff at Valdosta High School.”
This year’s attendees included senior LaMelvin Davis and juniors Jemmia Blockett, Tanijah Stephens, Tamia Beamon, Devin Lancaster, La’Niya Canada and Deonte Williams. Jah-Cobi Edmonds, a four-year cadet and commanding officer of Valdosta NJROTC, served as cadre during the week, assisting in the mentoring and training of the cadets. Edmonds has enlisted in the United States Navy and will report to active duty after graduation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.