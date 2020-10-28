UPDATE: APD finds man wanted on assault warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) had been looking for a man wanted on several assault warrants, and on Friday morning the agency announced that he was in custody.
Kamal Phillips, 18, was wanted on six aggravated assault warrants.
APD said the charges stem from an Aug. 23 firearm discharging incident at two separate locations. They happened in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue and the second happened in the 300 block of 6th Avenue.
He is described as 6′0 and weighs 159 pounds.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.