Sylvester holds 8th annual ‘Pink Out Day’

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Sylvester hosted its annual “Pink Out Day” on Wednesday afternoon.
People gathered in downtown Sylvester for Pink Out Day, but with October almost over, a woman wants people to remember that cancer is more than just one month of awareness.
The creator and coordinator of the event, Sharon Lyles, said her own family’s struggles with breast cancer inspired her to devote her time to raising awareness.
“My grandmother had breast cancer at the age of 59, and my mother had breast cancer, aged 59. So, I decided, how can I sit back and be quiet about something that has affected my family so drastically," Lyles said.
With everyone and everything dressed up in pink, Lyles said she likes to make sure those struggling with all types of cancer are represented.
“All cancers affect you in pretty much the same way. So I decided they all matter. So I started doing balloons recognizing all cancers. We have quite a few kids here in Sylvester who has cancer so I have balloons over there recognizing childhood cancer.”
Lyles emphasized cancer awareness 365 to remind people that support is needed all year round. Because at the end of the day, she says, cancer can affect anyone.
“Cancer does not care who you are. It has no name. It doesn’t care about your race or anything. Go to the doctor, eat right, exercise, get your mammograms done.”
If you want to help provide free mammograms for women in southwest Georgia, be sure to check out how you can donate.
