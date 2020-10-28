Sylvester church distributes food boxes for those in need

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester church is working to make sure nobody goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones Chapel AME Church on West Railroad Street distributed food boxes for households in need around the community. Alice Milton, the chairperson of the church’s food bank committee, said during these tough times the church is always here to help.
“We are here. We are trying to help those who have had loss and those who are not able in this pandemic to buy their food. This is what we’re here for," Milton said.
The church also plans to have a similar event in November to provide turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving.
