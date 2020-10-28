South Health District urges getting the flu shot

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District is stressing the importance of getting your flu shots as COVID numbers rise in Lowndes County. They say it’s now more important than ever.
The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms.
Health officials urge everyone to take precautionary measures at the first sign.
The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine. The health organization said it’s not only to protect yourself but to protect others around who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications.
So far, the South Health District has given around 550 flu shots in Lowndes County.
This time last year, they gave around 700.
“So, we want to remind everybody that flu season is approaching and it’s very important to get your flu shots. There is currently not a vaccine for COVID but there is one for the flu. So, we want to remind everybody that it’s extremely important to get your flu vaccine this year more than other years even,” said Kristin Patten with the South Health District.
Patten said this year’s number of flu shots so far doesn’t necessarily mean that fewer people are getting their vaccines though.
A very large portion of vaccines given at this point, Patten pointed out, come from school flu clinics and with many students being virtual, they are having to spread out the schedules a little more than previous years.
You can get your free flu vaccine at any health department.
