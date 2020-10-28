Sheriff’s office remembers legacy of Scott Worsley

MILLER CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Miller County community is mourning after the death of their sheriff, Scott Worsley.
After speaking with one of Worsley’s colleagues and close friends, Dan Stone, it’s clear Worsley had a great impact on many people.
Dan Stone worked with Worsely for 30 years.
He said Worsley is missed by the entire county.
They worked together with Bainbridge Public Safety, the Colquitt Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
Stone said Worsely was fighting cancer called multiple myeloma for a year.
“He was the best boss that any of us could’ve ever had and he’s very sorely missed in Miller County. There’s not a person that wouldn’t tell you he was a darn good guy," said Stone.
Stone said Worsley leaves behind his wife and son.
The visitation for Worsely will be Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., and the funeral is following that at 3 p.m.
These will both be at First Baptist Church in the city of Colquitt.
