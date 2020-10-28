Raffle set to build homes in Crisp, Dooly

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp Dooly Fuller Center for Housing (CDFCH) is hosting a fundraising raffle to raise money for a new house for a family with an adult disabled son in Vienna.
Raffle items that have been donated have been grouped and placed in baskets. Organizers will continue to sell tickets during shop hours until Saturday, Nov. 14, and then draw winners. The baskets are easily worth over $100 each and tickets are $1 per ticket or 20 tickets for $10. You do not have to be present to win, the group said.
Tickets can be purchased by phone with a credit card or in-person with cash, check, or credit card. Visit the shop at East 15th Ave. to view baskets and make selections. Customers can choose which baskets that want their tickets to go into or can come to the shop and place the tickets themselves.
CDFCH is a nonprofit in Cordele that serves communities in Crisp and Dooly counties and has been active in Crisp County for nearly 30 years, and a partner with The Fuller Center in Americus.
The group offers household items that are affordable in the Thrift Shop and by offering an alternative way that residents can become homeowners. The group also currently holds the mortgages on 18 homes in Crisp County.
CDFCH is in the beginning stages of building its first home in Dooly County on Meadow Drive in Vienna. It is a three-bedroom, two-bath house and will be handicap accessible.
William and Laura Grace were chosen by the board of directors for this home.
Once a family is chosen, they must assist with both fundraising and volunteering, according to the group. The Grace family benefitted from donated volunteer hours and are now in the process of finishing up the hours for themselves, according to the group.
The group has raised about half of what is needed to complete the home, but they are still in need of donations. All donations marked “Grace Family Build” will be used on expenses for the build. Volunteers to help with raising the walls and with completing the project. The goal is to provide decent and affordable homes.
The group is located at 205 15th Avenue East, in Cordele. For more information, call (229) 271-8000 or email them. See their website HERE.
