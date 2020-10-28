Player of the Week: Stohne Cobb of Southwest Georgia Academy

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
The week eight Player of the Week features Stohne Cobb of the SGA Warriors.
The warriors were able to stay hot on Friday night, taking down Valwood on the road and the back was a big reason for their success.
In the team’s 42-30 win, Cobb found the endzone three times and rushed for 189 yards on the night.
The senior was a force all night long, and he showcased his dominance on a 73-yard touchdown run in the first half, which was also one of our play of the week options.
The win was the 6th in a row for the Warriors, and for Cobb, he’s one of the reasons why this SGA team is so good.
“I like it and you know I like my teammates and I’m proud of the lineman for stepping up and making their blocks and just proud of my team. Fighting back and forth and we just had to fight harder at the end of the game to win and uh just had to push harder. It showed us we stepped up a little bit and we have a chance of going all the way,” said Cobb.
Up next for the Warriors, a home date with Brookwood on Friday night with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m...
