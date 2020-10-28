Phoebe CEO talks economic impact in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe health system CEO Scott Steiner told Lee County Commissioners that Phoebe’s hospital and employees have a huge economic impact on Lee County.
Steiner spoke to commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
He talked about Phoebe’s continued investments in Lee County.
Steiner said one of those ways is through sponsorships and partnering with Lee County Schools and the Chamber of Commerce.
He said a big portion of Phoebe’s staff come from Lee County.
“Lee County, by the numbers we have, just under 1,000 Lee County citizens that are employed by Phoebe. Whether it’s at the hospital in Sumter, in Dougherty County at our clinics,” Steiner said.
Steiner said $94 million goes to the 997 Lee County residents on Phoebe’s payroll.
Steiner also talked about how Phoebe is using funding and donations that have come in recently.
One of the ways the hospital system is doing so is with the purchase of two mobile medical stations that will hit the roads soon.
Phoebe leadership told WALB Steiner recently addressed Albany and Dougherty County leaders too.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.