Lee Co. sets hearings to close roads

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Commission has determined that portions of three public roads are of no public use anymore and has set hearings for citizen input as they consider closing them.
- One of the roads is Grey Moss Road, an unpaved road, between Warwick and Leslie, lying east from New York Road to New York Road.
- Jones Lane is an unpaved road lying from Palmyra Road at the intersection of Century Road, to the dead-end of private property.
- Wingate Lane, an unpaved road, running from Dawson Road, near Ledo Road, to the dead-end at a private property is also considered for closing.
The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the Opal Cannon Auditorium of the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building, 102 Starksville Avenue North. The public is invited to attend and participate in the hearings.
