GBI releases more details in Sylvester officer-involved shooting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released more details in an officer-involved shooting that happened in Sylvester on Oct. 24.
On Wednesday, the GBI said its early investigation found that Jakerion Jackson, who died following the shooting incident, had a handgun during the incident.
The GBI said in a release that the Sylvester officer gave “repeated commands” for Jackson to drop the gun.
The agency said the handgun was later found near Jackson during its investigation. The GBI said a second handgun was found on Jackson.
The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office once complete.
On Wednesday, the GBI also said Jackson’s autopsy has been completed but results are pending further testing.
The Sylvester Police Department requested the GBI investigate the incident.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.