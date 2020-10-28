Ga. Secretary of State pleased to see state breaking early voting records

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia continues to break early voting records for the general election.
The Secretary of State says Georgia adds hundreds of thousands of voters everyday and this is just one part of the significant surge of voting we’re seeing across the state.
Over 3 million ballots have been cast in Georgia. The Secretary of State believes we’re seeing this surge in voting because the state has given voters different ways to cast their ballot during the pandemic."
“We had no excuse absentee voting. We had early voting and then obviously Tuesday will be Election Day. Right now we’re over 3 million voters. We’re adding about 200,000 votes every day," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Raffensperger says in order to prepare for the general election they had to recruit new poll workers, technical workers for each of the state’s 3,000 polling locations, and more.
“We recruited over 40,000 new coworkers so it’s been absolutely wonderful and many of those are younger because they don’t have to worry about some of those underlying health conditions and they’re also getting to see how the process works.”
Here at home, 29 percent of active voters in Chatham County have already cast their ballot. That’s about 58,746 people. 25,159 of those voted absentee and 33,587 voted in person.
Secretary Raffensperger also wants to encourage people to vote before Election Day.
“Tuesday we could have upwards of 2 million people show up on the 12 hour period. Right now we have about 200,000 people a day.”
Secretary Raffensperger also says at next year’s legislative session he would like to see the general assembly pass laws requiring counties to split up polling locations with a 30 minute wait time in order to keep lines as short as possible.
