Early voting continues to break records in Georgia; over 3 million votes cast so far

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers during the state’s early in-person voting.
As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by-mail and early in-person voting, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state, said.
Raffensperger said amid the pandemic, voters can "take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box, three weeks of early, in-person voting or Election Day voting.”
According to statistics from the Secretary of State’s Office, there is a significant increase in the number of early voters between 2016 and 2020′s general election:
Ballots cast as of noon on October 28, 2020:
- Total number of ballots cast: 3,280,498
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast so far today: 64,693
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 2,203,742
- Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 1,076,756
Ballots cast as of close of polls on November 1, 2016:
- Total number of ballots cast: 1,708,144
- Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 1,562,034
- Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 146,110
Percent increases:
- Percentage increase in total turnout to date: 87.6%
- Percentage increase in total early, in-person turnout to date: 36.8%
- Percentage increase in absentee by mail ballots accepted to date: 624%
The percentage increases compare to close of polls data for the 16th day of early voting in 2020 and 2016.
