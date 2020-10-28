Early voting continues to break records in Georgia; over 3 million votes cast so far

By Kim McCullough | October 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 1:10 PM

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers during the state’s early in-person voting.

As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by-mail and early in-person voting, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state, said.

Raffensperger said amid the pandemic, voters can "take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box, three weeks of early, in-person voting or Election Day voting.”

According to statistics from the Secretary of State’s Office, there is a significant increase in the number of early voters between 2016 and 2020′s general election:

Ballots cast as of noon on October 28, 2020:

  • Total number of ballots cast: 3,280,498
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast so far today: 64,693
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 2,203,742
  • Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 1,076,756

Ballots cast as of close of polls on November 1, 2016:

  • Total number of ballots cast: 1,708,144
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 1,562,034
  • Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 146,110

Percent increases:

  • Percentage increase in total turnout to date: 87.6%
  • Percentage increase in total early, in-person turnout to date: 36.8%
  • Percentage increase in absentee by mail ballots accepted to date: 624%

The percentage increases compare to close of polls data for the 16th day of early voting in 2020 and 2016.

