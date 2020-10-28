Dougherty Co. elections board addresses complaints against elections supervisor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Election members are giving answers, for the first time, into how they are handling several formal complaints filed during early voting.
“My initial thought was ‘how can we fix this,'" Fredrick Williams, Sr., board elections chairman, said about formal complaints filed against Nickerson.
Williams said he saw those complaints for the first time last Wednesday during a board meeting.
Some of those complaints allege Nickerson could have done more to cut down on long wait times at the polls.
Nonprofit organization Black Voters Matter and others brought other complaints to the elections board.
Williams said they would reply to the complaints within a week. It’s been almost a week and board members talked about the complaints during a closed session Tuesday night.
"We just discussed better ways of operating the election process, as well as listen to some of the very few complaints that we received in the process of early voting,” Williams said.
Williams said board members wanted to listen and investigate the recent complaints filed against Nickerson.
He said they wanted to make sure they are legitimate claims and within state guidelines.
“First, I want to say we were glad that the community came together to voice their opinion and all of their opinions are very valid and today, we had an opportunity to look at them one by one to discuss some options that is first of all, in the control of the Dougherty County Board of Elections and what is not," said Williams.
The chairman said board of elections members still have confidence in Nickerson.
“I think mainly we want to look at the process of how everything set up and governed and how some of these issues came to be. So, as it relates to Ms. Nickerson, we are considering talking to her, getting her opinion, as well as the board" said Williams.
Williams said they will respond to the complaints in writing to Black Voters Matter members by the end of this week.
WALB reached out to Nickerson for comment on these complaints but have yet to hear back from her directly.
