Dougherty Co. election officials urge absentee ballot voters to use dropbox

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections Office is urging absentee ballot voters to avoid mailing their absentee ballots for the 2020 elections.
Instead, elections leaders say to either utilize ballot drop boxes located throughout Dougherty County or to bring absentee ballots to the elections office located at 222 Pine Avenue on the Second Floor in room 220 in Downtown Albany. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The absentee ballot drop box locations throughout the city:
- Tallulah Massey Library Branch at 2004 Stratford Drive
- Southside Library Branch at 2114 Habersham Road
- Northwest Library Branch at 2507 Dawson Road
- Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue
As required by state law, the drop boxes are under surveillance 24/7 at each location and will be accessible until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
“We want all Dougherty County voters to know that given the COVID-19 pandemic, all mail and delivery services are still delayed and we want to ensure our voters that their absentee ballot reaches our office in time to be counted,” said Ginger Nickerson, the Dougherty County elections supervisor. “By utilizing the absentee ballot boxes or bringing the ballots by our office, we can better assure that these ballots will be received and counted in a timely manner.”
