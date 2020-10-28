Dougherty Co. election officials urge absentee ballot voters to use dropbox

“We want all Dougherty County voters to know that given the COVID-19 pandemic, all mail and delivery services are still delayed and we want to ensure our voters that their absentee ballot reaches our office in time to be counted,” said Ginger Nickerson, the Dougherty County elections supervisor. “By utilizing the absentee ballot boxes or bringing the ballots by our office, we can better assure that these ballots will be received and counted in a timely manner.”