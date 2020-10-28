DCP identify vehicle from 2 armed robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is getting closer to solving two armed robberies from earlier this month.
One happened on Newton Road and the other on Sylvester Highway.
Police said they have now identified the vehicle that was used in the crimes.
They said it’s a 2009-2012 grayish Dodge Ram 1500 Classic truck.
DCP said they looked over several pieces of surveillance footage to identify the vehicle.
Police still consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.
“We’re getting closer but we’re not close enough to where we’re comfortable enough identifying anybody,” DCP Sgt. Ted Wertz said. "We’re using every avenue that we have to identify him and we’re actually trying some things that we haven’t tried before. So, he’s in our sights and we’re gonna find him.”
Police said they are not limiting their search to any one location for the suspect.
Police describe the suspect as 6′0 and around 230 pounds and still believe the suspect is connected to both robberies.
