Community gathers for meet and greet with U.S. Senate candidate Rafael Warnock

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Reverend Rafael Warnock said he wants to bring Americans together, to stop Washington’s political division.
A candidate for Georgia’s special election U.S. Senate Seat, Warnock was in Thomasville Wednesday campaigning with supporters.
The Thomasville Rose Garden was filled with supporters of Rev. Warnock.
Warnock spoke on the fight for voting rights, affordable health care, and taking care of working people.
His message also pointed out the challenges of the division he believes our country is facing, and what he plans to do to push us forward.
“We have to push against that, stay morally focused and do what we need to do in order to recover from the pandemic, to strengthen our economy, and win the future for all of our children," said Warnock.
A native of Savannah, Warnock said he thinks it’s important for all Georgians to know they are represented.
“Not just Atlanta, but Southwest Georgia. Not just the cities, but rural Georgia. And rural Georgia is particularly suffering during this time," explained Warnock.
The devastation of rural health care systems, and front line workers exposed in places like meat-packing plants, is part of the reason Warnock said he’s running for Senate.
To advocate for those in need.
“Above all, he’s spreading that message of hope throughout the state of Georgia," said Jeremy Rich, Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Thomasville.
Rich said the work done by Warnock as the Reverend at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta is impressive--tying faith and work together.
“I believe it was Father’s Day a couple of years ago at the Ebenezer Church, they bailed out a number of non-violent offenders as a Father’s Day gift to their children and to their community," said Rich.
Booker Gainor, running for U.S. House of Representatives District 173, and Treva Gear for Georgia Senate District 8 also spoke at the event.
Warnock is a first-time candidate.
He’s running for the 2020 special election seat, currently held by Senator Kelly Loeffler.
