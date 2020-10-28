1 charged charged in Sept. Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a September Albany homicide, according to the Albany Police Department.
Dramaine Jaquez Jackson was charged in connection to the death of Quintus Lamar Porter, 28.
Jackson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in College Park. He was then brought back to Albany by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. He is in the Dougherty County Jail. An APD spokesperson said Jackson was also charged with outstanding warrants.
In September, APD responded to the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue about a shooting. When police arrived, they found Porter dead and another man with a gunshot wound.
