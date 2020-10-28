Catholic school raises money for American Cancer Society

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - During October, the St. John the Evangelist Catholic School Student Council is raising money for the American Cancer Society. For each donation of $0.50 from its Pre-K2 through 8th-grade students, the Student Council displays a pink ribbon in the school hallways.
In just a few short weeks, the Student Council has raised more than $700 for the American Cancer Society and has all but covered the walls in pink ribbons.
“We are extremely proud of our students and the way that they have embraced this cause,” said SJCS Guidance Counselor Erin Gaskins. “SJCS discusses the importance of charity and service to others throughout the year and it is great to see it in action among all of our students this month.”
