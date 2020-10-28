100 Black Men of Valdosta provide virtual learning for students

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -A South Georgia organization is helping students and parents with virtual learning.
The 100 Black Men of Valdosta has transformed the 100′s house into a learning venue, helping with school work and mentorship.
“We want to make sure the kids are learning and that’s the whole thing, that’s all the 100 is about. Helping our youth in this community, mentoring," said Nathaniel Haugabrook, President of 100 Black Men of Valdosta.
He tells me the organization wanted to give parents an alternative for students who learning virtually.
It is an opportunity for students to learn with adult supervision, and computers, internet provided.
Haugabrook contacted Valdosta City Schools and they loved the idea.
The district provides transportation and meals for the students.
Hagabrooks says it’s a classroom away from the classroom.
Their goal is to keep students on track and not fall behind in school but that’s not all.
“This is also an opportunity for the 100 to engage in mentoring, it’s not just an academic setting but also a mentoring session or setting where the men in the organization can speak to these young people about life. About how they should act and in any sort of environment, whether it is a social setting whether they encounter law enforcement. We want to be able to impart to these young people how they should conduct themselves in any setting, stress to them the importance of education and how they should just go through life. Giving them what I would call the ABC’s of life," said Haugabrook.
Eric Lewis Cureton is a member of the 100 Black Men and project manager and he tells us they are ready to help with whatever the students need.
He has teaching experience and is glad he can help in the community.
“No one really understands the changes that came about, switching from in-person to online is terrifying, it is difficult. It takes a lot of understanding of change and most parents here weren’t ready. We weren’t ready, no one was ready, we didn’t see it coming. So we want to be able to assist as much as possible,” said Cureton.
The program is free and open to all students in the community.
Right now, they have about eight students, they alter throughout the week.
They hope to have about 15 students in total.
There is a cut-off point due to social distancing protocols.
There are three large rooms where students will be spread out.
Masks are mandatory.
The times are from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., but students may leave earlier.
Applications are currently open to apply.
If any parent is interested, they can visit or call the organization at (229) 469-7208 to fill out an application.
