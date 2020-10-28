Ben Hill Middle goes virtual due to positive COVID test

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Ben Hill Middle School will move to virtual learning following a positive COVID-19 test, according to the school system.
In a letter sent to middle school parents and students, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson said the school system was notified that an employee at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have identified all employees and students that have had direct contact with this employee and contacted them directly,” the letter states. “However, in extreme safety precaution, we feel that it is necessary to transfer all students to online learning from home for the next 10 days.”
Starting Thursday, all middle school students will be required to stay home through Nov. 6. Students can return on Nov. 9.
The school will be fogged and thoroughly cleaned, according to the school system.
Read the full letter below:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.