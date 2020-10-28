Artesian Alliance hosts new Boo at the Zoo event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw Park & Zoo, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska have combined their extremely popular Halloween events, Spooktacular and Tricks & Treats, to bring Boo at the Zoo to the community this fall. The event will be held Saturday October 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Chehaw Park Zoo.
Guests will walk along the Zoo path collecting candy, playing games, and seeing animals enjoying Halloween-themed enrichment and programming along the way. The event is included in Park & Zoo admission and free to members from any of the Artesian Alliance organizations. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.
The Artesian Alliance has partnered to offer an exciting new Halloween event this year as a safe and entertaining option for families during this unique time. The organizations have taken popular elements from their past Halloween events, and combined them to bring something completely new to the area. Spreading out along the Zoo trail will give families the ability to keep a little distance between themselves and other groups.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event and activities have been modified to reduce frequent contact points.
Formed in 2019, The Artesian Alliance is a partnership between Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center. The collaboration created by the partnership has already led to joint programmatic efforts, greater operating efficiencies and cost containment, and a more effective use of limited resources for the three organizations involved.
The Artesian Alliance designation also paves the way for future joint staffing and programming, as well as memberships and fundraising. In short, we are all much stronger together than individually. Through the Artesian Alliance, the three venues look forward to both a re-energized base of support and a slate of new initiatives that will help lead the community into the future.
