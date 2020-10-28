2 arrested after Warwick chase

WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Warwick police, according to Police Chief Thomas Stewart.
Police said on Saturday, around 11 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on Highway 300 at approximately 88 miles per hour.
When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began. Near Mile Marker 2, a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, to stop the vehicle, according to a report.
Tyrin Page of Vidalia, and Glenn Sharpe of Mt. Vernon, were arrested. When police searched the vehicle, they said they also found a small bag with ecstasy pills ad several firearms.
Page faces charges of:
- DUI
- reckless driving
- felony fleeing and eluding from the Georgia State Patrol
- and speeding citations from Warwick police
Sharpe faces charges of:
- possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Warwick Police Department and GSP in the pursuit.
WALB has reached out for copies of the suspects' mugshots.
